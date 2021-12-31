

Atem Mini Exteme Supersource-Animation | creATEMi.eu

1. Upload XML.

Save macros from atem mini software control and import them here (leave default for empty macro).

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <Profile majorVersion="1" minorVersion="5" product="ATEM Mini Extreme ISO"> <MacroControl loop="False"/> </Profile>









Beta, tested with chrome/windows. Use at your own risk. Please check the tutorials linked below - feedback and questions in youtube or discord appreciated.

Updates & Release Notes

2021-12-29 bugfixing naming and default values, import scripts to atem mini extreme

2021-06-23 setting program to supersource at animations and layouts, no second macro needed anymore

2021-06-05 allow upsizing sources with zoom over 100%

2021-06-02 new tutorials on youtube, bugfixes, tutorials in english

2021-05-29 added dsk stinger transition, create multiple macros at once, bugfixes, german tutorial

2021-05-28 added preview graphic, macrotitles, box/background-initialization, bugfixes

2021-05-27 bugfixes, discord, added s/src layout, added copy layout from macros

2021-05-02 included empty atem start-config without upload, fixed negative non-integer figures

2021-04-27 uploaded youtube video tutorials: webinar, english, german

2021-04-26 starting beta test, first version

